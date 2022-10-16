Dengue Spreads All Over Nepal, 47 Deaths

Oct. 16, 2022, 11:07 a.m.

Dengue infection has been reported from all 77 districts of the country by now, claiming 47 lives so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Altogether 38,918 cases of dengue were reported in the country since mid-July this year, the Ministry said.

The Ministry has expedited the dengue response efforts to prevent and control dengue infection as well as to treat the infected ones. (RSS)

Agencies

