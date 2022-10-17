Weather Forecasting: Mainly Fair In Province 1,Madhesh

Weather Forecasting: Mainly Fair In Province 1,Madhesh

Oct. 17, 2022, 10:48 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.
There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecasting: Mainly Fair In Province 1, Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki
Oct 17, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 28 New Cases And 7 Recoveries
Oct 16, 2022
Weather Forecasting: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Oct 16, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 26 Recoveries
Oct 14, 2022
Sujana Acharya: A Successful Nepali Entrepreneur In Greek’s Restaurant Industry
Oct 14, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecasting: Mainly Fair In Province 1, Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Weather Forecasting: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecasting: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall In Different Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

The Hunger Game By Hari Prasad Shrestha Oct 17, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 28 New Cases And 7 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2022
Centenarian Culture Expert Satya Mohan Joshi No More By Agencies Oct 16, 2022
Election Call Center Opened By Agencies Oct 16, 2022
Dengue Spreads All Over Nepal, 47 Deaths By Agencies Oct 16, 2022
Mass Shooting At Russian Military Site Leaves 11 Dead By Agencies Oct 16, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75