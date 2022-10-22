DFC Approves $100 Million MSMEs Financing Loan To NMB

DFC Approves $100 Million MSMEs Financing Loan To NMB

Oct. 22, 2022, 4:30 p.m.

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has approved USD 100 million direct loan to NMB Bank, a largest of its kind for Nepalese bank to cater the financing need of MSMEs in Nepal.

NMB Bank - DFC partnership will assist the MSME ecosystem of Nepal in creating sustainability through entrepreneurship focusing women as priority, thus, generating employment and livelihood opportunities.

NMB Bank is the first ever bank in Nepal to bring the international funding to the productive and priority sector of Nepal. Also, on the onset of current liquidity gap, the bank expects to contribute to the financial needs of the economy.

NMB Bank has already on-boarded nine development finance institutions (DFIs) including DFC for total borrowing size of USD 301.50 million directed towards hydropower, renewable energy, agriculture and small and medium enterprises.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 43 New Case And 48 Recoveries
Oct 22, 2022
Yama Panchak Or Tihar 2022: Importance And Significant In Nepal
Oct 22, 2022
Sixty Israeli Trekkers including Ten Physically Challenged Israeli Trekkers With Wheelchiair Starts Round Annapurna Trekking
Oct 22, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province
Oct 22, 2022
U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Thompson Paid A Courtesy Call To PM Deuba
Oct 21, 2022

More on Economy

Nepal’s Merchandise Export Decreased By 34.9 Percent In Last Two Months: NRB By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
US Dollar Touches All-time High Against Nepali Rupees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRICTY TRADE Request Pending By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 11 hours ago
NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRITY TRADE Export Boom By A Correspondent 3 days, 8 hours ago
NEPAL, INDIA ELECTRITY :Export Boom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Nepal To Formulate Hydrogen Energy Policy By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Army Holds Different Programs On UN Establishment Day By Agencies Oct 22, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 43 New Case And 48 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2022
Yama Panchak Or Tihar 2022: Importance And Significant In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2022
Sixty Israeli Trekkers including Ten Physically Challenged Israeli Trekkers With Wheelchiair Starts Round Annapurna Trekking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2022
Bhaitika 2022: Auspicious Hour At 11.37 On October 27 By Agencies Oct 22, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75