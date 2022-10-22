DFC Approves $100 Million MSMEs Financing Loan To NMB

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has approved USD 100 million direct loan to NMB Bank, a largest of its kind for Nepalese bank to cater the financing need of MSMEs in Nepal.

NMB Bank - DFC partnership will assist the MSME ecosystem of Nepal in creating sustainability through entrepreneurship focusing women as priority, thus, generating employment and livelihood opportunities.

NMB Bank is the first ever bank in Nepal to bring the international funding to the productive and priority sector of Nepal. Also, on the onset of current liquidity gap, the bank expects to contribute to the financial needs of the economy.

NMB Bank has already on-boarded nine development finance institutions (DFIs) including DFC for total borrowing size of USD 301.50 million directed towards hydropower, renewable energy, agriculture and small and medium enterprises.