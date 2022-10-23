US Ambassador calls on Home Minister Khand

Newly appointed Ambassador of the United States of America to Nepal, Dean R. Thompson, paid a courtesy call on Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand.

Various matters of bilateral mutual interest were discussed during the meeting held today at the Ministry, according to the Home Minister's Secretariat.

Welcoming Ambassador Thompson to Nepal, Home Minister Khand expressed his gratitude for the US support to development and democracy of Nepal and hoped for continued support in the future.

On the occasion, Ambassador Thompson expressed his belief that the upcoming elections in Nepal would contribute to making Nepal's democracy more prosperous. He also assured that the US will continue to support the development endeavours of Nepal. (RSS)