Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Province 1

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Province 1

Oct. 23, 2022, 7:48 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dipawali Or Tihar 2022: Kag Tihar Today
Oct 23, 2022
New Leadership Team To Be Chosen In China Under Xi's 3rd Term
Oct 23, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 43 New Case And 48 Recoveries
Oct 22, 2022
Yama Panchak Or Tihar 2022: Importance And Significant In Nepal
Oct 22, 2022
DFC Approves $100 Million MSMEs Financing Loan To NMB
Oct 22, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecasting: Light Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecasting: Mainly Fair In Province 1,Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecasting: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecasting: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Complete The Arun III Project In Time: Chief Secretary Bairagi By Agencies Oct 23, 2022
Dipawali Or Tihar 2022: Kag Tihar Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 23, 2022
New Leadership Team To Be Chosen In China Under Xi's 3rd Term By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 23, 2022
Nepal Army Holds Different Programs On UN Establishment Day By Agencies Oct 22, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 43 New Case And 48 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2022
Yama Panchak Or Tihar 2022: Importance And Significant In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75