Election Commission Disqualifies 550 Candidates In PR List

The candidature of 550 people who did not pay the due fines on time and did not meet the required qualification in the closed list submitted by the parties have been rejected. The candidates had been in the list for the election to the House of Representatives and to the Provincial Assembly to be held on the 20th of November.

Out of 6,457 whose names are included in the closed list submitted by the parties for the PR category of the election, 369 candidates failed to pay the penalty prescribed according to the election law and code of conduct. Likewise, the name of any person who holds a public position and who is on the blacklist for various reasons has also been removed, the Election Commission has said.

During the inquiry about the candidates included in the closed list submitted by the parties for the election to the House of Representatives or the Provincial Assembly, it was found that some persons did not submit the details of the election expenses after running for the local level member election, 2079 and were given the opportunity to pay the prescribed fine within the limitation period. However, they failed to do so. The number stood at 369.

According to the spokesperson of the Commission, Shaligram Sharma Paudel, 23 PR candidates for the House of Representatives and 29 to the Provincial Assembly who have not reached the age of 25 as of September 18, 2022, and 66 people who had filed double candidature, 37 people who have different details of men and women, six who were not listed as voters of any rural municipality or municipality, 12 whose name is not in the voter list in the respective province and six people who have not submitted the required documents were disqualified to remain as candidates for the upcoming elections in the PR category.(RSS)