Election Commission Disqualifies 550 Candidates In PR List

Election Commission Disqualifies 550 Candidates In PR List

Oct. 26, 2022, 6:16 p.m.

The candidature of 550 people who did not pay the due fines on time and did not meet the required qualification in the closed list submitted by the parties have been rejected. The candidates had been in the list for the election to the House of Representatives and to the Provincial Assembly to be held on the 20th of November.

Out of 6,457 whose names are included in the closed list submitted by the parties for the PR category of the election, 369 candidates failed to pay the penalty prescribed according to the election law and code of conduct. Likewise, the name of any person who holds a public position and who is on the blacklist for various reasons has also been removed, the Election Commission has said.

During the inquiry about the candidates included in the closed list submitted by the parties for the election to the House of Representatives or the Provincial Assembly, it was found that some persons did not submit the details of the election expenses after running for the local level member election, 2079 and were given the opportunity to pay the prescribed fine within the limitation period. However, they failed to do so. The number stood at 369.

According to the spokesperson of the Commission, Shaligram Sharma Paudel, 23 PR candidates for the House of Representatives and 29 to the Provincial Assembly who have not reached the age of 25 as of September 18, 2022, and 66 people who had filed double candidature, 37 people who have different details of men and women, six who were not listed as voters of any rural municipality or municipality, 12 whose name is not in the voter list in the respective province and six people who have not submitted the required documents were disqualified to remain as candidates for the upcoming elections in the PR category.(RSS)

Agencies

Russian Diplomat Western Countries helping Kiev To Make Dirty Bomb
Oct 26, 2022
'Stability' At Heart Of Agenda: UK Prime Minister Sunak:
Oct 26, 2022
Rishi Sunak Appointed UK Prime Minister
Oct 25, 2022
Biden Will Continue Dialogue With Xi: White House
Oct 25, 2022
South, North Korea Exchange Warning Shots Near Maritime Border
Oct 24, 2022

More on National

Nepal, Bangladesh Discuss On Trade, Transmit, Energy, Education And Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
UN Military Advisor General Drop Calls On COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Nepal Army Holds Different Programs On UN Establishment Day By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Sixty Israeli Trekkers including Ten Physically Challenged Israeli Trekkers With Wheelchiair Starts Round Annapurna Trekking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Dean R. Thompson Presented His Credential To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
NEPAL ARMY Rescue Mission By A Correspondent 1 week ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Case And 35 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2022
Nepal Sambat 1143 New Year And Maha Puja Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2022
Govardhan Puja Or Goru Puja 2022: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2022
Russian Diplomat Western Countries helping Kiev To Make Dirty Bomb By Agencies Oct 26, 2022
'Stability' At Heart Of Agenda: UK Prime Minister Sunak: By Agencies Oct 26, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75