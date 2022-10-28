With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000538.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 448 Real-Time Poly 3 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 476 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 04 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 605 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 600 patients are placed in home isolation and 5 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 29 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987914 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.