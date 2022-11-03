NMB Banks Signs Letter Of Cooperation With USAID

NMB Bank signs Letter of Cooperation with USAID Trade and Competitiveness for Sustainable financing

Nov. 3, 2022, 6:21 p.m.

NMB Bank Limited has signed a Letter of Cooperation with USAID Trade and Competitivenessfor facilitating Green Financing, climate financing, and foreign and domestic investment.

The bank under the arrangement shall provide access to finance for the micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) in a sustainable manner.

The partnership shall promote the integration of women, youth, and marginalized groups into markets to participate in economic opportunities with agriculture, tourism and digital services in primary focus.

USAID Trade and Competitiveness is a five-year $18.9 million Activity to enable Nepal to capitalize on global integration to diversify toward higher quality and higher value exports, foster sustainable job growth and Income-generating opportunities for those that have previously been left behind by economic growth, and create greater sustainability and resiliency.

Deloitte Consulting LLP is implementing the activity in partnership with J.E Austin, South Asia Watch on Trade, Economics, and Environment (SAWTEE) and Deloitte, Touche, and Tohmatsu India (DTTI).

‘The Banker Magazine’ of The Financial Times, London, has awarded NMB Bank with the prestigious Bank of the Year Asia 2021. The bank has also been awarded with Bank of the Year in 2017, 2018, 2020 & 2021. NMB Bank is currently providing its services through 201 branches, 138 ATMs and 11 extension counters.

