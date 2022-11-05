Dengue Toll Rises To 54, With 46,768 Infected

Nov. 5, 2022, 6:42 p.m.

So far, 54 people have died from dengue. Since mid-July early this year, 46,768 people been reported being infected with the dengue virus, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Dengue has been found to have spread in all the 77 districts of the country.

Meanwhile, 16 new cases of COVID-19 has been reported in the past 24 hours. This was found in 1,276 samples tested in various laboratories across the country. During the same period, 17 people have recovered from corona virus infection.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is 562. So far, 12,019 people have lost their lives due to Corona Virus.(RSS)

