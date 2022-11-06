Mountain-related Issues Is Nepal’s Main Agenda Of Nepal For COP27

Buddhi Sagar Poudel, Joint Secretary and Chief at the Climate Change Management Division under the MoFE, said that Nepal is going to present mountain-related issues as its main agenda at the conference.

He said that Nepal is prepared to raise mainly eight thematic issues including climate change adaptation, losses and damage, climate finance, food security, indigenous people and agriculture.

For this, Nepal organized the Mustang Summit in September this year to cooperate with other counties facing common problems.

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Uma Regmi is leading the Nepali delegation in COP 27. Nepal’s team includes the Forest Secretary, Joint Secretary, and representatives from different government and non-government organizations and International Non-government Organisations.

He said that Nepal will raise the issue of providing US$ 100 billion every year from 2020 to 2025 as a goal of long-term climate finance by the developed countries.

According to Poudel, Nepal will take leadership in raising issues related to mountains. “The 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt from today.

The world's developed countries have collectively pledged $100 billion each year from 2020 to 2025 under long-term climate finance to developing countries but the latter have been unable to receive the committed amount.

He said that Nepal has prepared and presented its ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) in COP 26 and the ministry will lobby to bring support to implement NDC, he informed. So far, 23 countries have submitted their NDCs.

As per the NDC, the country has committed to maintaining 45 percent of the total area of the country under forest cover (including other wooded land limited to less than 4 percent) by 2030 and the forest cover has already reached 45.31 percent, including 3.62 percent other wooded lands (OWL). The country has also committed to going to Net Zero by 2045.

He said that the government will also advocate for creating an easy environment to bring climate finance and they should come in the form of financial grants to promote the concepts of adaptation, resilience and green development in Nepal, Poudel informed. Similarly, the issues of bringing together the countries to maintain the earth's temperature increment at 1.5 degree Celsius, the preparations of an action plan to implement the Glasgow Climate Pact and the agreement on the global goals on climate adaptation will be discussed.

Based on the reporting in The Rising Nepal