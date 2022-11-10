Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In Mountain Regions

Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In Mountain Regions

Nov. 10, 2022, 7:44 a.m.

There are Chances of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light rain at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region tonight.

