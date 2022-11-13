Chinese Vice Minister Li Inspected Heritage Sites In Kathmandu

Chinese Vice Minister for Culture and Tourism Li Qun visited Kathmandu Durbar Square and inspected the heritage site jointly reconstructed by Nepal and China.

Li, who is also the head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China, arrived in Kathmandu on Friday on a five-day visit reports The Rising Nepal.

In the afternoon, Li-led delegation participated in a training for Nepali people on Chinese culture and literature organized at China Cultural Centre in Kathmandu and visited the Embassy of China here.

Li’s delegation will also inspect Bhaktapur Durbar Square, visit Swayambhunath, Patan Durbar Square and National Museum at Pashupatinath.

According to the daily, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that there are no official meetings with the ministers and leaders except for Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Jeevan Ram Shrestha.