Nepal Gives Poll Holidays On November 20, 21

The government has given a two-day public holiday for all government, private and academic institutions for the elections scheduled for November 20.
Issuing a press statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) informed that the government decided to grant holidays on the election day and November 21.
Meanwhile, all education institutions where the polling stations are set up are given a four-day holiday from November 18 to 21.
