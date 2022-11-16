Nepal Gives Poll Holidays On November 20, 21

Nepal Gives Poll Holidays On November 20, 21

Nov. 16, 2022, 7:46 a.m.

The government has given a two-day public holiday for all government, private and academic institutions for the elections scheduled for November 20.

Issuing a press statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) informed that the government decided to grant holidays on the election day and November 21.

Meanwhile, all education institutions where the polling stations are set up are given a four-day holiday from November 18 to 21.

Agencies

CPN-UML Victory Will Bring Stable Government: KP Sharma Oli
Nov 16, 2022
Global IME, BoK Seal Merger Deal
Nov 16, 2022
War In Ukraine Dominates G20 Summit Talks In Bali
Nov 16, 2022
Nepal-China Border Point In Humla Connected By Road
Nov 15, 2022
Don't Remove LGBTIQ+ Persons From The PR Closed List: SC
Nov 15, 2022

More on News

CPN-UML Victory Will Bring Stable Government: KP Sharma Oli By Agencies 44 minutes ago
Nepal-China Border Point In Humla Connected By Road By Agencies 1 day ago
Don't Remove LGBTIQ+ Persons From The PR Closed List: SC By Agencies 1 day ago
Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center Organized Shiva Pooja In Pashupati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
IOM Nepal Provides Dedicated Training On Disaster Risk Reduction By Agencies 2 days ago
Chinese Vice Minister Li Inspected Heritage Sites In Kathmandu By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Global IME, BoK Seal Merger Deal By Agencies Nov 16, 2022
War In Ukraine Dominates G20 Summit Talks In Bali By Agencies Nov 16, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2022
GENERAL ELECTIONS: Crisis Of Credibility By Keshab Poudel Nov 15, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Case And 30 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2022
Biden And Xi Agree To Continue Dialogue By Agencies Nov 15, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75