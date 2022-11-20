Vote Count From 9 PM : Election Commission

Vote Count From 9 PM : Election Commission

Nov. 20, 2022, 2:58 p.m.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya says the vote count of the elections being today will start at 9 pm today.

After casting his vote for the House of Representatives and provincial assembly elections at Unique Nepal Academy in Bhaktapur today, Thapaliya said the voting would close at 5 and all the ballot boxes would be collected at the vote count centres by 7 in the evening. “Then, we will need to hold a meeting among all the parties for around an hour, and we expect to begin the count by 9.”

However, collecting ballot boxes in the mountainous districts would take time, hence the count there would begin tomorrow morning only, according to him.

Agencies

COP27 Delegates Trying To Finalize Talks Focusing On 'Loss And Damage' Fund
Nov 20, 2022
COP27 Extended For A Day
Nov 19, 2022
EC To Announce FPTP Results Within Three Days
Nov 18, 2022
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Meets Chinese President Xi
Nov 18, 2022
Election Commission Orders Government To Arrange Robust Election Eecurity
Nov 17, 2022

More on News

Ambassador Dr. Subedi Paid A Courtesy Call To Japanese State Minister Takei Shunsuke By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Nepal, India Border Sealed Off Till November 20 Midnight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
EC To Announce FPTP Results Within Three Days By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Japan’s State Minister For Foreign Affairs Takei Shunsuke visiting Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Election Commission Orders Government To Arrange Robust Election Eecurity By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
CPN-UML Victory Will Bring Stable Government: KP Sharma Oli By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

COP 27: Flagging the Impacts in the Mountains By Batu Uprety Nov 20, 2022
Kul Man Ghising Casted Vote From Ramechhap By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Dates, Draw, Schedule, Kick-off times For Qatar Tournament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2022
Voting For New Parliament Begins, Nepalese Are Voting For New Parliament Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2022
COP27 Delegates Trying To Finalize Talks Focusing On 'Loss And Damage' Fund By Agencies Nov 20, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At Few Places Of The Eastern And Central High Mountain Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75