Vote Count From 9 PM : Election Commission

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya says the vote count of the elections being today will start at 9 pm today.

After casting his vote for the House of Representatives and provincial assembly elections at Unique Nepal Academy in Bhaktapur today, Thapaliya said the voting would close at 5 and all the ballot boxes would be collected at the vote count centres by 7 in the evening. “Then, we will need to hold a meeting among all the parties for around an hour, and we expect to begin the count by 9.”

However, collecting ballot boxes in the mountainous districts would take time, hence the count there would begin tomorrow morning only, according to him.