Gagan Thapa Elected From Kathmandu-4

Nov. 22, 2022, 1:25 p.m.

General Secretary of The Nepali Congress, Gagan Kumar Thapa has been elected as a member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Kathmandu - 4.

According to Election Officer Sharada Devi Paudel, 46 years Thapa has received 21,301 votes defeating his competitor UML's Dr Rajan Bhattarai by 7,446 votes.

Dr Bhattarai gained 13,855 votes.

Thapa had defeated Dr Bhattarai in the election of HoR members in 2074 BS also.

