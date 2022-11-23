KP Oli Elected HoR Member From Jhapa-5

KP Oli Elected HoR Member From Jhapa-5

Nov. 23, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Former Prime Minister and Chairman of the CPN (UML) KP Sharma Oli has been elected a member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Jhapa constituency-5.

Chair Oli got elected getting 52,319 votes, over double of his closest competitor and Nepali Congress candidate Khagendra Adhikari who got 23,743 votes.

Another candidate who lost the election, Suresh Kumar Pokhrel of Rastriya Swatantra Party received 11,784 votes.

