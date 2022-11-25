World Cup 2022: Brazil Defeats Serbia by 2-0

Brazil got their FIFA World Cup campaign launched with a 2-0 win over Serbia in Lusail on Day 5. Tite's men left it until the second half, but saw off a spirited Serbian effort with two Richarlison goals after the hour mark.

The first might have been scrappy, but the second was exquisite as the Tottenham Hotspur man notched two goals for the Selecao. Vinicius Junior was involved in both with a spilled shot for the first and a sumptuous assist for the second which was executed in acrobatic style.

Dragan Stojkovic's men had held firm for the first hour until Richarlison gave Brazil lift-off and the second needed just 11 minutes to arrive behind it. The South Americans hit top spot in Group G with Switzerland also picking up maximum points in their opener against Cameroon.

The only concern was Neymar going off seemingly hurt late on which could be troublesome moving forward for Tite and his men. Overall, though, a satisfying start for the favorites.