World Cup 2022: Japan Loses To Costa Rica, Spain vs Germany 1-1

World Cup 2022: Japan Loses To Costa Rica, Spain vs Germany 1-1

Nov. 28, 2022, 7:44 a.m.

In the men's FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Japan lost 1-0 to Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Sunday. Likewise, the match between Span and Germany finishes 1-1 draw.

Japan's coach Moriyasu Hajime changed several starters from the first match against Germany.

He wanted to repeat the success of his players' stunning win over the powerhouse.

But Japan struggled with their offense. Moriyasu hoped to reverse the course of the game with substitutes who had done well in the previous match.

Striker Asano Takuma and other Samurai Blue players made repeated attempts for a goal.

The failure of Japan's defense finally gave Costa Rica the advantage. Keysher Fuller hit the ball home in the 81st minute.

Germany vs Spain.jpg

Japan made 14 shots on the goal, while Costa Rica only had four.

Japan's coach Moriyasu said the team did not fully implement its strategy.

Speaking soon after the defeat, Moriyasu said the squad managed not to concede a goal and also to find chances to score for most of the match. But he said Japan's strategy was only partially implemented until the final minutes.

The coach said his team would do its best to prepare for its next Group E match with Spain on Thursday, and be aggressive to prevent Spain from doing well.

Japan's captain Yoshida Maya said the team was unable to break Costa Rica's defense and failed to change the pace of its offensive.

Yoshida said the players could not set up points for side attacks.

Yoshida noted that Japan cannot advance to the knockout stage unless it beats or draws with Spain.

He pledged to prepare well for the must-win match.

Agencies

Vibaha Panchami Today
Nov 28, 2022
Nepal- India BFSI Partnership Summit-2022 Concludes
Nov 28, 2022
Anti-coronavirus Curbs Erupt In Beijing, Shanghai And Elsewhere
Nov 28, 2022
Rs. 37 Billion Pledged Under Foreign Loans, Grants Not Received
Nov 27, 2022
World Cup Football 2022: Argentina Beats Mexico By 2-0
Nov 27, 2022

More on Sports

World Cup Football 2022: Argentina Beats Mexico By 2-0 By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
World Cup 202: England, USA Share Points As Match Ends In Goalless Draw By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea Uruguay To Goalless Draw In Qatar By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
World Cup 2022: Brazil Defeats Serbia by 2-0 By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
World Cup Football 2022: Japan Stuns Germany With 2-1 Victory By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
World Cup 2022: Morocco, Croatia Match Draw By 0-0 Goal By Agencies 4 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Vibaha Panchami Today By Agencies Nov 28, 2022
Nepal- India BFSI Partnership Summit-2022 Concludes By Agencies Nov 28, 2022
Anti-coronavirus Curbs Erupt In Beijing, Shanghai And Elsewhere By Agencies Nov 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2022
State Minister For Foreign Affairs Of Japan Takei Shunsuke Observed General Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2022
Zonta Club of Kathmandu Organized Walkathon Against Gender-based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75