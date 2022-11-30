Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Elected From Udayapur-2

Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Elected From Udayapur-2

Nov. 30, 2022, 7:28 a.m.

Foreign Minister and senior Nepali Congress leader Dr. Narayan Khadka has been elected From Udayapur-2 for the House of Representatives defeating his rivals Manju Kumari Chaudhari.

This is Dr. Khadka’s fourth victory from the constituencies.

Nepali Congress leader Dr. Khadka received 31270 votes defeating UML candidate Chaudhary who secured 28891 votes.

