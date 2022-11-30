Melamchi’s Water To Be Distributed By December 13

Melamchi’s Water To Be Distributed By December 13

Nov. 30, 2022, 5:44 p.m.

Minister for Water Supply Umakanta Chaudhary assured that water dispensation from the Melamchi Drinking Water Project would be resumed in the Kathmandu Valley by December 13 this year.

Minister Chaudhary made this statement in course of taking stock of the progress of the project at the origin of the Project -Ambathan- today.

An action plan was made for the diversion of the water for the long term, he informed.

On the occasion, he inspected gate number 1 of the tunnel, which was partially damaged in the flooding.

The gate was saved from heavy damage, thanks to a timely precaution. As a result, the water could be pumped into the tunnel so early, he observed.

Project site divisional engineer Padam Bahadur Kunwar shared that the project water would reach Kathmandu after 10 to 12 days of being released into the tunnel.

Secretary at the Ministry Maniram Gelal said work was undertaken with a target to resume the water supply to the Kathmandu Valley by December 13. So far, over Rs 34 billion has been spent on the construction of the tunnel and other structures under this Project, he informed, adding that it requires additional Rs 310 million to prepare structures so as to ensure supplies in all seasons. (RSS)

Agencies

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin Passes Away
Nov 30, 2022
US Defeats Iran Reaching Quarterfinal Of World Cup 2022
Nov 30, 2022
England Advances To The World Cup 16
Nov 30, 2022
NATO Accuses Putin Of Weaponizing Cold
Nov 30, 2022
MCC-Nepal Issued An Tender For The Construction Of a Transmission Line
Nov 29, 2022

More on News

Peace Corps Associate Director Of The Office Of Global Operations Scott Beale Calls On Foreign Secretary Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
Suresh Raj Sharma Appointed As A Member Of Independent UN’s Independent Audit Advisory Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
The Royal Asiatic Society Launched The Surya P. Subedi Prize By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
9.9 Million Votes Counted Under PR Category By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 44 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Elected From Udayapur-2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 26 minutes ago
KOICA-KAAN Organized KAAN General Meeting 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin Passes Away By Agencies Nov 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 04 Positive Cases And 30 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2022
US Defeats Iran Reaching Quarterfinal Of World Cup 2022 By Agencies Nov 30, 2022
England Advances To The World Cup 16 By Agencies Nov 30, 2022
NATO Accuses Putin Of Weaponizing Cold By Agencies Nov 30, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim And Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75