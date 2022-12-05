Results For All 165 Seats In HoR Declared, Five Independent Win

The entire results of the elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and the Province Assembly held under the first-past-the-post system have been announced.

A total of 165 members have been elected to the 275-member lower house and the remaining 110 posts will be adjusted by the Proportional Representation system.

In the HoR direct elections, the Nepali Congress emerged as the first party by winning 57 seats followed by 44 of the CPN (UML), 18 of the CPN (Maoist Centre) and 10 by the CPN (Unified Socialist).

Similarly, the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, Rashtriya Prajatantra Party, and Rashtriya Swatantra Party have won seven seats each while the Loktantrik Samajbadi secured its victory in four constituencies followed by three of the Nagarik Unmukti Party, and one each by the Rashtriya Janamorcha Nepal, Nepal Workers and Peasants’ Party and Janamat Party.

This time, the HoR gets five members who were elected on independent candidacies.

According to the Election Commission latest details, 12 political parties have shared the 165 seats in the lower house. The voting for the twin elections were held on November 20 in a single phase, despite a few cases of re-voting and deferral election due to some specific reasons.

Bishwa Prakash Sharma, Deepak Khadka, Sita Gurung, Dig Bahadur Limbu, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Dr Shekhar Koirala, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Ram Hari Khatiwada, Dr Narayan Khadka, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Tejulal Chaudhary, Ram Kishna Yadav, Mahendra Kumar Ray, Dev Prasad Timilsina, Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya, Ramesh Rijal, Purna Bahadur Tamang, Shyam Kumar Ghimire, Mohan Acharya, Ram Nath Adhikari, Arjun Narsigh KC, Prakash Man Singh, Santosh Chalise, Gagan Kumar Thapa, Pradeep Poudel, Rajendra Kumar KC, Durlabh Thapa Chhetri, Uday Shamser Rana and Mohan Bahadur Basnet represent the major ruling NC in the HoR.

Also elected MPs from the Nepali Congress are Rajendra Bajgain, Tek Bahadur Gurung, Ram Chandra Poudel, Shankar Bhandari, Raju Thapa, Dhanaraj Gurung, Shashanka Koirala, Bishnu Kumar Karki, Yogesh Gauchan Thakali, Kham Bahadur Garbuja, Chandrakanta Bhandari, Surendra Raj Acahrya, Deepak Giri, Kishor Singh Rathour, Sanjaya Kumar Gautam, Binod Kumar Chaudhary, Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Dikpal Kumar Shahi, Purna Bahadur Khadka, Hridayaram Thani, Badri Prasad Pandey, Pushpa Bahadur Shah, Bir Bahadur Balayar, Dilliraj Panta, Dilendra Prasad Badu, Sher Bahadur Deuba, Narayan Prakash Saud and Ramesh Lekhak.

Those elected MP from the CPN (UML) include Yogesh Bhattarai, Basanta Kumar Nembang, Mahesh Basnet, Subas Chandra Nembang, Devraj Ghimire, Lal Prasad Sanwa Limbu, KP Sharma Oli, Rajendra Kumar Rai, Rishikesh Pokharel, Bhim Prasad Acharya, Bhagawati Chaudhary, Manbir Rai, Ambar Bahadur Rayamajhi, Ram Shankar Yadav, Lilanath Shrestha, Juli Kumari Mahato (Mahaseth), Raghuveer Mahaseth, Laxmi Mahato Koiri, Hari Prasad Uprety, Achyut Prasad Mainali, Jwala Kumari Saha and Raj Kumar Gupta.

Others elected MP from UML are Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Prem Bahadur Maharjan, Gokul Prasad Banskota, Mahesh Kumar Bartaula, Prithvi Subba Gurung, Man Bahadur Gurung, Bidya Bhattarai, Damodar Poudel Bairagi, Padam Giri, Gokarna Raj Bista, Narayan Prasad Acharya, Thakur Prasad Gaire, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Chhabilal Bishwakarma, Bishnu Prasad Poudel, Basudev Ghimire, Balaram Adhikari, Mangal Prasad Gupta, Surya Bahadur Thapa Chhetri, Surya Prasad Dhakal, Damodar Bhandari and Tara Lama Tamang.

Those elected MP from the CPN (Maoist Centre) include Sudan Kiranti, Aman Lal Modi, Ram Kumar Rai, Mahindra Raya Yadav, Lekhnath Dahal, Hit Bahadur Tamang, Surya Man Tamang (Dong), Madhav Sapkota, Ganga Karki, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Devendra Poudel, Purna Bahadur Ghartimagar, Barshaman Pun, Rekha Sharma, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, Chhiring Damdul Lama (Bhote), Shakti Bahadur Basnet and Janardan Sharma.

Likewise, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Krishna Kumar Shrestha, Rajendra Prasad Pandey, Metmani Chaudhary, Prakash Jwala, Dhana Bahadur Budha, Ammar Bahadur Thapa, Sher Bahadur Kunwar, Bhanubhakta Joshi and Prem Bahadur Ale are elected the MP from the CPN (Unified Socialist).

Those elected MP from the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal are Ashok Kumar Rai, Nawal Kishor Saha Sundi, Raj Kishor Yadav, Birendra Prasad Mahato, Deepak Karki, Ramsahay Prasad Yadav and Pradip Yadav.

Rajendra Prasad Lingden, Deepak Bahadur Singh, Bikram Pandey, Deepak Bohara, Dhawal Shumsher Rana, Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan and Gyan Bahadur Shahi have been elected the Member of House of Representatives (HoR) from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP).

Those elected MP from the Rastriya Swatantra Party are Sobita Gautam, Sishir Khanal, Ganesh Parajuli, Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, Toshima Karki, Hari Dhakal and Rabi Lamichhane.

Likewise, Sharat Singh Bhandari, Mahantha Thakur, Ram Prakash Chaudhary and Sarbendra Nath Shukla are elected from the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party.

Ranjeeta Shrestha, Arun Kumar Chaudhary and Gangaram Chaudhary have been elected the Member of HoR from the Nagarik Unmukti Party.

Also elected MP is Chitra Bahadur KC from the Rastriya Jana Morcha, Prem Suwal from Nepal Workers and Peasants' Party, Chandrakanta Raut from the Janamat Party and Yogendra Mandal, Amaresh Kumar Singh, Kiran Kumar Saha, Prabhu Saha and Lalbir Chaudhary as independents. (RSS)