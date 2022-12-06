Rhino Found Dead In Chitwan

Rhino Found Dead In Chitwan

Dec. 6, 2022, 8:05 a.m.

A rhino was found dead in the western belt of the Chitwan National Park (CNP).

Information Officer of the CPN, Ganesh Prasad Tiwari, said the male rhino was found dead in a forest of Gundrayidhaka community forest in the Amaltari area in Nawalpur.

The hooves and horn of the rhinos are safe, it is said. The officials have assumed that the rhino died of natural causes due to old age.

Likewise, a technical team has been deployed to the site for investigations. (RSS)

Agencies

Melamchi Water Arrives At Sundarijal
Dec 06, 2022
Nepali Congress Wins 57 In HoR And 111 In Provincial Assembly
Dec 06, 2022
North Korea Fired About 130 Artillery Shells: South Korea
Dec 06, 2022
World Cup 2022: Croatia Defeated Japan On Penalty Kicks
Dec 06, 2022
Results For All 165 Seats In HoR Declared, Five Independent Win
Dec 05, 2022

More on News

Melamchi Water Arrives At Sundarijal By Agencies 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
Results For All 165 Seats In HoR Declared, Five Independent Win By Agencies 18 hours, 19 minutes ago
Nepali Congress Wins 111 Seats In Provincial Assembly Out Of 330 Seats By Agencies 18 hours, 25 minutes ago
Maoist Candidate Ganga Karki Elected For HoR Member From Dolkha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Election Commission Calls Poll Candidates To Submit Expense Details Within 35 Days By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Mask, Sculptures Of Balkumari Temple Stolen By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Congress Wins 57 In HoR And 111 In Provincial Assembly By Agencies Dec 06, 2022
North Korea Fired About 130 Artillery Shells: South Korea By Agencies Dec 06, 2022
World Cup 2022: Croatia Defeated Japan On Penalty Kicks By Agencies Dec 06, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Bagmati, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02 Positive Cases And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2022
Good Connectivity By Hemang Dixit Dec 05, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75