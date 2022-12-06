Rhino Found Dead In Chitwan

A rhino was found dead in the western belt of the Chitwan National Park (CNP).

Information Officer of the CPN, Ganesh Prasad Tiwari, said the male rhino was found dead in a forest of Gundrayidhaka community forest in the Amaltari area in Nawalpur.

The hooves and horn of the rhinos are safe, it is said. The officials have assumed that the rhino died of natural causes due to old age.

Likewise, a technical team has been deployed to the site for investigations. (RSS)