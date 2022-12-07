'Impeachment Motion Against CJ Rana Ineffective'

Dec. 7, 2022, 5:45 p.m.

The impeachment motion registered against Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana at the then federal parliament is said to have been ineffective with the completion of the new election of the House of Representatives (HoR).

Rojnath Pandey, Spokesperson of the Federal Parliament Secretariat, argued that the impeachment motion against Chief Justice Rana by the then federal parliament now becomes ineffective.

He said that the parliament has sent letters to the office of the President, the office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers, the Supreme Court, the Judicial Council, and the Constitutional Council stating that the impeachment motion has been ineffective.

Rana had appealed to the federal parliament to inform the concerned authorities that the impeachment recommendation against him have been proved ineffective.

A letter from Bharat Raj Gautam, general secretary at the federal parliament, stated that the motion against the CJ has been rendered ineffective with the election of the HoR on November 20. The terms of the previous parliament effectively ended with the recently held elections.

With the completion of the HoR elections on November 20, the earlier letter from the parliament general secretary that had barred Chief justice Rana from performing his judicial duties has become ineffective, read the letter.

The impeachment motion has also been rendered ineffective as the process did not move ahead even after the impeachment motion recommendation committee submitted its report following an investigation after the motion was filed and initial discussions were held at the House of Representatives, the letter further reads.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

