Voters Invalid Reached 5.06 Percent

Dec. 13, 2022, 8:01 a.m.

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday said 5.06 per cent of votes cast in November 20 elections to the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly was invalid.

Out of the total 11.4 million votes cast under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system, 5.06 per cent votes was invalid, said Kamal Bhattarai, Deputy Secretary of the Election Commission (EC).

There were more invalid votes under the Proportional Representatives (PR) than under the fasts-past-the-post (FPTP) system, said Bhattarai.

The highest – 6.55 per cent – of ballots cast for PR under Provincial Assembly elections turned out to be invalid, he said.

The lowest – 4.07 per cent – of votes cast for the FPTP category of PA elections was invalid, said Bhattarai.

Similarly, the Sudurpaschim Province has the highest share of invalid votes with 5.70 per cent, while Bagmati Province recorded the lowest with 4.16 per cent invalid votes.

Bhattarai said the EC would announce final name list of those picked under the PR on Tuesday.

Agencies

