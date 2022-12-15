Writ Petition Filed At SC Demanding To Vacate Lamichhane's Post

Writ Petition Filed At SC Demanding To Vacate Lamichhane's Post

Dec. 15, 2022, 7:41 a.m.

A writ petition has been filed at Supreme Court, demanding the cancellation of the parliamentarian post of Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party.

Advocates duo Yubraj Safal and Rabiraj Bartaula demanded that the court vacated Lamichhane's post of lawmaker, arguing that he is not a Nepali citizen.

"Because Lamichhane is not a Nepali citizen, he is not qualified even to be the candidate of election to House of Representatives. So, there must be re-poll in constituency no 2 of Chitwan," they asserted in the petition.

He has not taken Nepali citizenship certificate after he gave up US citizenship, they added. (RSS)

Agencies

