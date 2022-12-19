Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Mountain Regions Of 1, Bagmati And Gandakai Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Mountain Regions Of 1, Bagmati And Gandakai Provinces

Dec. 19, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

