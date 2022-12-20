Muglin-Narayangadh Road Section To Be Closed Four Hours A Day For A Month

Muglin-Narayangadh Road Section To Be Closed Four Hours A Day For A Month

Dec. 20, 2022, 7:53 a.m.

President Vladimir Putin has visited Russia's closest ally for the first time in three years. His trip to Belarus on Monday fanned fears he is preparing for a new offensive in neighboring Ukraine.

Putin has met repeatedly during the invasion with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He said he traveled to the capital, Minsk, to coordinate economic policies. He refuted suggestions the Russians want to "absorb" anyone.

"Those unscrupulous outside critics either don't know what they are talking about, or they are deliberately misleading people who don't know much," said Putin.

The leaders agreed their forces would continue to train together. The Russians have used Belarus as a launch pad for attacks on Ukraine. But Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said suggestions that Belarusian troops might join in the fighting are "groundless."

Ukrainian leaders said they are prepared for any scenario. They saw Russian forces attack again in and around the capital, Kyiv. Ukrainian Air Force officials said they managed to shoot down 30 of 35 drones. But they were unable to prevent more damage to the power grid.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Nepal Electricity Authority Exports Power Worth Rs. 11.16 Billion To India
Dec 20, 2022
UN Secretary-General Hopes Peace Will Be Reached In Ukraine In 2023
Dec 20, 2022
Argentina Lifts World Cup 2022 As Lionel Messi Inspires
Dec 19, 2022
Sunday's Missile Launch Test For Spy Satellites: North Korea Media
Dec 19, 2022
Deposit Declines In BFIs: Nepal Rastra Bank
Dec 18, 2022

More on News

Supreme Court Rejects Petition To Stop President From Issuing Ordinance By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago
Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya Submitted Elections Results of HoR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
NEA Constructed A Substation In Ghiring Of Tanahu District By Agencies 5 days, 13 hours ago
Writ Petition Filed At SC Demanding To Vacate Lamichhane's Post By Agencies 5 days, 14 hours ago
Chief Justice Cholendra SJB Rana Retired By Agencies 6 days, 13 hours ago
Japanese Assistance For A New Health Post In Kavrepalanchok District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal Electricity Authority Exports Power Worth Rs. 11.16 Billion To India By Agencies Dec 20, 2022
Putin Visited Belarus, Discussed Ukraine War By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2022
UN Secretary-General Hopes Peace Will Be Reached In Ukraine In 2023 By Agencies Dec 20, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2022
Expired & Out By Hemang Dixit Dec 19, 2022
Santoshi Shrestha Awarded The First Sanskriti Sports Samman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75