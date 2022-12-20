Weather Forecast: Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province tonight.