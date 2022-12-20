Weather Forecast: Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1

Dec. 20, 2022, 7:24 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province tonight.

Putin Visited Belarus, Discussed Ukraine War
Dec 20, 2022
Santoshi Shrestha Awarded The First Sanskriti Sports Samman
Dec 19, 2022
132 kV Sunwal Substation Improves Power Supply In Parasi Area
Dec 19, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Mountain Regions Of 1, Bagmati And Gandakai Provinces
Dec 19, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall Mountain Regionrovince 1, Bagmati and Gandkai Provinces
Dec 18, 2022

