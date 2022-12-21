KP Oli Elected UML PP Leader

KP Oli Elected UML PP Leader

Dec. 21, 2022, 7:37 a.m.

CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli was elected the parliamentary party (PP) leader of the party unopposed.

A PP meeting of the UML held at Nepal Academy this afternoon chose Oli as the PP leader, secretary of the UML’s central office Dr Bishma Adhikari said.

Dr Adhikari said that party vice-chairman Bishnu Prasad Poudel proposed Oli for the PP leader while next vice-chairman Subash Nembang seconded the motion. The CPN (UML) has 78 lawmakers in the House of Representatives (HoR). (RSS)

