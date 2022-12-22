COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 01 New Cases And 04 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 01 New Cases And 04 Recoveries

Dec. 22, 2022, 3:28 p.m.

With 01 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,962

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 216 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 01 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 974 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 15 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 14 patients are placed in home isolation and 01 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,04 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,928 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

