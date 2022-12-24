Digital Transparency Can Bring Transparency: Governor Adhikary

Dec. 24, 2022, 8 a.m.

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has launched a digital financial literacy program from Darchula district of Sudurpaschim Province. Digital financial literacy program was launched amidst a function organized at Khalanga.

Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari said that there has been a significant increase in electronic payment transactions in recent times and informed that the program has been started to further promote and encourage digital transactions.

"It has been found that more than 4.2 million transactions have been made through QR in only one month. This is an exciting situation in itself. We have launched a digital financial literacy program to further encourage digital transactions," he said.

Mentioning digital transactions as the 'backbone of transparency', governor Adhikari said that digital transactions will also help in corruption control and promotion of good governance.

He emphasized on the need to make electronic payment transactions more effective for the development of the digital economy by implementing the 'Digital Nepal Framework' of the government. He also requested everyone to be aware of the risks that may come in digital business.

Agencies

