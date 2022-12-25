Former King Shah Worships In Janaki Temple

Former King Gyanendra Shah has offered a special worship in Janaki Temple in Janakpurdham on Saturday. Shah had arrived in Janakpur on Friday.

The former king was welcomed at the temple premises.

Likewise, Mahanta Ram Tapeshwor Das and Assistant Mahanta Ram Rosan Das offered a token of love to the former king.

On Friday, Shah also attended the Maha Ganga Aarati being performed on a daily basis on the site of Gangasagar Lake.

In his trip to Janakpurdham, the former king is accompanied by former queen Komal Shah. (RSS)