Home Ministry Asks Public To Remain Conscious On Risk Of COVID-19

Home Ministry Asks Public To Remain Conscious On Risk Of COVID-19

Dec. 25, 2022, 8:27 a.m.

Amid the fear for spread of new variant of COVID-19 that is spreading in the neighbouring countries, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday has asked one and all to remain conscious and well-informed to the possible risk and impact of the new variant of coronavirus.

The Ministry has also asked the stakeholders to ensure use of face masks and sanitizers in the crowded areas and public transports with the coordination of the District Security Committee, health office, local levels and other agencies.

Issuing a statement, Ministry’s spokesperson Phanindra Mani Pokharel has urged to maintain social distancing, personal hygiene and abide by needed health protocol.(RSS)

Agencies

Former King Shah Worships In Janaki Temple
Dec 25, 2022
Russian Attacks On Kherson Leave At Least Seven Dead
Dec 25, 2022
Digital Transparency Can Bring Transparency: Governor Adhikary
Dec 24, 2022
More Than 6,800 Civilians Killed In Ukraine War: UN
Dec 24, 2022
Charles Sobhraj Deported, Banned To Visit Nepal For Ten Years
Dec 24, 2022

More on Health

Ministry Of Health Alerted Health Units To Vigilant As COVID-19 Cases Rises Globally By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 01 New Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 03 New Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 02 New Cases And 10 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 07 New Cases And 12 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Former King Shah Worships In Janaki Temple By Agencies Dec 25, 2022
Christmas Day 2022: Importance And Significant To Christian Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2022
Russian Attacks On Kherson Leave At Least Seven Dead By Agencies Dec 25, 2022
China's Coronavirus Surge Strains Major City Hospitals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally To Mainly Fair In Province 1, Madhsh, Bagmati And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2022
Three Diverse Missions And An Argument By Hemant Arjyal Dec 24, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75