Home Ministry Asks Public To Remain Conscious On Risk Of COVID-19

Amid the fear for spread of new variant of COVID-19 that is spreading in the neighbouring countries, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday has asked one and all to remain conscious and well-informed to the possible risk and impact of the new variant of coronavirus.

The Ministry has also asked the stakeholders to ensure use of face masks and sanitizers in the crowded areas and public transports with the coordination of the District Security Committee, health office, local levels and other agencies.

Issuing a statement, Ministry’s spokesperson Phanindra Mani Pokharel has urged to maintain social distancing, personal hygiene and abide by needed health protocol.(RSS)