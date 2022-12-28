COVID-19 Greatly Increased Risks Of Heart, Vein Disorders: Study

COVID-19 Greatly Increased Risks Of Heart, Vein Disorders: Study

Dec. 28, 2022, 8:08 a.m.

A scientific study in Japan shows that people infected with the coronavirus have a far higher risk of developing disorders of the heart or veins than those who were not infected reports NHK.

According to Japanese television, a team led by Nagoya Institute of Technology Professor Hirata Akimasa analyzed medical expense receipts of 1.25 million people.

The team found that 0.1 percent of infected people sought treatment for myocardial infarction within two months after testing positive during the fourth wave of outbreak in the spring of 2021.

That was 10.7 times higher than the rate for uninfected.

During the fifth wave in the summer of that year, 0.15 percent of the infected received treatment.

That was 24.6 times higher than that for the uninfected.

The risk of heart failure among COVID-19 patients was 10.4 times higher in the fourth wave and 6.6 times higher in the fifth wave.

For thrombosis, or blood clots in the veins, the risk was 53.1 times and 43.4 times higher respectively.

Infected people had 8.4 times and 6.3 times higher risk of developing diabetes during the two outbreaks.

Those who developed the illnesses are believed to have had no serious underlying health conditions.

The team says there was little difference between infected and uninfected people in the sixth wave early this year, when the Omicron subvariant became dominant.

Professor Hirata says the findings are in line with overseas studies that found infected people have higher risks of developing heart or venous disorders.

He also says the risks may have dropped during the sixth wave because vaccine rollouts made progress and fewer people became seriously ill.

Agencies

Russia Bans Export Of Crude Oil Hitting Back At Crude Oil Price Cap
Dec 28, 2022
China To Lift Quarantine For Inbound Travelers
Dec 27, 2022
Kathmandu Mercury Plunges To 4.3°C
Dec 26, 2022
Ukraine Orthodox Churches Hold Christmas Mass On 25th In Break With Russia
Dec 26, 2022
Taliban Order NGOs In Afghanistan To Suspend Female Employees
Dec 26, 2022

More on Health

Health Ministry Urges People To Get Booster Shots Against COVID-19 By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Home Ministry Asks Public To Remain Conscious On Risk Of COVID-19 By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago
Ministry Of Health Alerted Health Units To Vigilant As COVID-19 Cases Rises Globally By Agencies 5 days, 12 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 01 New Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 03 New Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

China Resumed Rasuwa/Kerun Port For Two Way Trade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2022
High Places By Hemang Dixit Dec 28, 2022
Rahughat Hydel Project To Be Completed By August, 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2022
Chinese Team Arrived To Conduct Feasibility Study Of Nepal-China Coss-border Railway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2022
Russia Bans Export Of Crude Oil Hitting Back At Crude Oil Price Cap By Agencies Dec 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Hilly Region Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75