PM Prachanda Stresses The Need To Improving Economy

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said that the government is primarily focused on improving the economy of the country.

In a meeting held at PM's Khumaltar residence with the president of the Nepal Chambers of Commerce (NCC), Rajendra Malla and other high officials, PM Prachanda said that he is well aware of the problems surfaced in the country's economy lately.

The PM said, "The economy of the country is going through a complex and challenging situation lately with issues such as increased interest rate and liquidity crisis, so the focus of the incumbent government will be towards improving the economic situation of the country."

PM Prachanda said that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and COVID-19 pandemic has weakened the world's economy.

"The government is committed to changing this challenging economic situation of the nation into an opportunity," said the PM.