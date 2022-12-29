PM Prachanda Stresses The Need To Improving Economy

PM Prachanda Stresses The Need To Improving Economy

Dec. 29, 2022, 8:12 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said that the government is primarily focused on improving the economy of the country.

In a meeting held at PM's Khumaltar residence with the president of the Nepal Chambers of Commerce (NCC), Rajendra Malla and other high officials, PM Prachanda said that he is well aware of the problems surfaced in the country's economy lately.

The PM said, "The economy of the country is going through a complex and challenging situation lately with issues such as increased interest rate and liquidity crisis, so the focus of the incumbent government will be towards improving the economic situation of the country."

PM Prachanda said that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and COVID-19 pandemic has weakened the world's economy.

"The government is committed to changing this challenging economic situation of the nation into an opportunity," said the PM.

Agencies

South Korean Government Provides High Breed Cows To Nepal Through Heifer International Nepal
Dec 29, 2022
India’s Accor Group To Open Hotel In Kathmandu
Dec 29, 2022
Nepal Is Under A Chilling Gold, Kathmandu Valley Recorded 3.4 Degree Celsius
Dec 29, 2022
Fighting Appears To Intensify In Ukraine's Luhansk Region
Dec 29, 2022
Russia Bans Export Of Crude Oil Hitting Back At Crude Oil Price Cap
Dec 28, 2022

More on Economy

South Korean Government Provides High Breed Cows To Nepal Through Heifer International Nepal By Agencies 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
China Resumed Rasuwa/Kerun Port For Two Way Trade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 34 minutes ago
Rahughat Hydel Project To Be Completed By August, 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Chilime Hub And Trishuli Transmission Line To Be Completed By May 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Digital Transparency Can Bring Transparency: Governor Adhikary By Agencies 5 days, 9 hours ago
NIBL Decides To Distribute 11 Percent Of Total Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19: Omicron BF.7 Not That Worrisome By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 29, 2022
India’s Accor Group To Open Hotel In Kathmandu By Agencies Dec 29, 2022
Nepal Is Under A Chilling Gold, Kathmandu Valley Recorded 3.4 Degree Celsius By Agencies Dec 29, 2022
Fighting Appears To Intensify In Ukraine's Luhansk Region By Agencies Dec 29, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Hilly Region Of Province 1 And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 29, 2022
High Places By Hemang Dixit Dec 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75