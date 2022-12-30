US Ambassador Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda

US Ambassador to Nepal Dean R Thompson paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at the Prime Minister's residence, Baluwatar, today.
During the meeting, various issues of bilateral interest between the two countries were discussed. On the occasion, the US Ambassador congratulated Prachanda for being appointed as the Prime Minister. (RSS)
