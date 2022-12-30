US Ambassador Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda

US Ambassador Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda

Dec. 30, 2022, 7:54 a.m.

US Ambassador to Nepal Dean R Thompson paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at the Prime Minister's residence, Baluwatar, today.

During the meeting, various issues of bilateral interest between the two countries were discussed. On the occasion, the US Ambassador congratulated Prachanda for being appointed as the Prime Minister. (RSS)

Agencies

Brazil Soccer Legend Pele Dies At 82
Dec 30, 2022
PM Prachanda Stresses The Need To Improving Economy
Dec 29, 2022
South Korean Government Provides High Breed Cows To Nepal Through Heifer International Nepal
Dec 29, 2022
India’s Accor Group To Open Hotel In Kathmandu
Dec 29, 2022
Nepal Is Under A Chilling Gold, Kathmandu Valley Recorded 3.4 Degree Celsius
Dec 29, 2022

More on News

Nepal, India 16th Edition Of Surya Kiran Joint Military Training Exercise Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
SAWTEE Organizes Workshop On Trade Policy And Economic Diplomacy in Federal Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
India Is Ready To Work Together With Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
Chinese Team Arrived To Conduct Feasibility Study Of Nepal-China Coss-border Railway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Sapkota And Bhandari promoted To Major General Of Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
169 Lawmakers Support Chair Prachanda On Prime Ministerial Bid By Agencies 4 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Where Is Money For The Climate Loss And Damagefund? By Katak Malla Dec 30, 2022
Russia Launches Massive Missile Barrage Across Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
Brazil Soccer Legend Pele Dies At 82 By Agencies Dec 30, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At A Few Places Of High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
COVID-19: Omicron BF.7 Not That Worrisome By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 29, 2022
PM Prachanda Stresses The Need To Improving Economy By Agencies Dec 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75