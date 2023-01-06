COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 02 New Cases And 03 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 02 New Cases And 03 Recoveries

Jan. 6, 2023, 3:07 p.m.

With 02 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,017

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 211 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 02 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 572 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 21 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 20 patients are placed in home isolation and 01 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,03 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,977 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

