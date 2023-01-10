Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Plain Areas Of Nepal

There are Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country