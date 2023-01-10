Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Plain Areas Of Nepal

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Plain Areas Of Nepal

Jan. 10, 2023, 8:41 a.m.

There are Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Embassy Of India, Pension Paying Office (PPO), Dharan Organized A Blood Donation Programme
Jan 10, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 05 New Cases And 02 Recoveries
Jan 09, 2023
India To Host Voice of Global South Summit On January 12-13
Jan 09, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Snowfall At Few Places IN Gandki, Karnali and Sudu Paschim Provinces
Jan 09, 2023
Passport Distribution Resumes After Solving Software Problem Of Passport Department
Jan 08, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Snowfall At Few Places IN Gandki, Karnali and Sudu Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thick Fog Is Likely At Many Places Of Terai Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions, Mainly Fair All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Gandaki And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Embassy Of India, Pension Paying Office (PPO), Dharan Organized A Blood Donation Programme By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 10, 2023
Global IME Bank And the Lumbini Bank Starts Integrated Transactions By Agencies Jan 10, 2023
Brazilian Authorities Restore Order By Agencies Jan 10, 2023
Ukrainians Withstand Change Of Tactics By Agencies Jan 10, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 05 New Cases And 02 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2023
Nepal Has Made Significant Progress In Increasing Its Clean energy Generation Capacity: Dinesh Kumar Ghimire By Keshab Poudel Jan 09, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75