Nepal’s Balance Of Payment Makes A Progress

Nepal’s Balance Of Payment Makes A Progress

Jan. 14, 2023, 8:28 a.m.

The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) report showed that the balance of payment (BoP) has remained surplus of Rs 45.87 billion at the end of mid-December 2022/23.

According to the NRB's Current Macroeconomic and Financial Situation report of mid-December 2022/23, the BoP stayed at a surplus of Rs 45.87 billion in the review period compared to a deficit of Rs 195.01 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY).

In the US Dollar terms, the BoP has remained at a surplus of USD 346.8 million in the review period against a deficit of USD 1.64 billion in the same period of the previous FY.

Similarly, the current account deficit has decreased to Rs.37.91 billion from a deficit of Rs 298.51 billion in the same period of the previous FY.

However, in the review period, capital transfer decreased 25.3 per cent to Rs 3.47 billion and net foreign direct investment (FDI) remained Rs 604.9 million. The report showed that in the same period of the previous FY, capital transfer and net FDI amounted to Rs 4.64 billion and Rs 7.07 billion respectively.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Lumbini Cable Car Will Start From February: Chandra Pasad Dhakal
Jan 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh, Lumbini and Sudur Paschim
Jan 14, 2023
Chinese Ambassador Chen Submits Credentials To President Bhandari
Jan 13, 2023
Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Released From Prison
Jan 13, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 09 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries
Jan 13, 2023

More on Economy

Lumbini Cable Car Will Start From February: Chandra Pasad Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
PRITHVI BAHADUR PANDE : Unifying The Bank By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 21 hours ago
Government To Provide 50 Units Free Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Ltd (NIMBL) Starts Joint Operations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Global Growth To Slow To 1.7% From 3% Expected Six Months Ago In 2023, Nepal Will Also Suffer: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL Leading Banker By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Researchers Put COVID Cases In China At 900 Million By Agencies Jan 14, 2023
Japanese PM Kishida, US President Biden Confirm Stronger Cooperation By Agencies Jan 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh, Lumbini and Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2023
Chinese Ambassador Chen Submits Credentials To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2023
Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Released From Prison By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 09 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75