Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly And Mountainous Region

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.