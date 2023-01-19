COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 1 Recovery

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 1 Recovery

Jan. 19, 2023, 6:12 p.m.

With 5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursdays the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,073.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 464 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 5 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 695 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 36 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 24 patients are placed in home isolation and 1 is admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 1 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,017 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursdays reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UML's Devraj Ghimire Elected As Speaker Of House Of Representatives
Jan 19, 2023
Tribute Pays To Dor Bahadur Bishta Showing A Documentary On Him
Jan 19, 2023
ISA Award Has Helped To Recognise The Role Of Nepalis In The International Platform: Dr. Ruit
Jan 19, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Rian In Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces
Jan 19, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 09 Positive Cases And 01 Recoveries
Jan 18, 2023

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 09 Positive Cases And 01 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 3 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 0 Positive Cases And 6 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 4 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Researchers Put COVID Cases In China At 900 Million By Agencies 5 days, 10 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 09 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

The Final Six Seconds By Hemant Arjyal Jan 19, 2023
UML's Devraj Ghimire Elected As Speaker Of House Of Representatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2023
Political Rot With Social Deterioration By Deepak Raj Joshi Jan 19, 2023
Tribute Pays To Dor Bahadur Bishta Showing A Documentary On Him By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2023
Mugling-Narayangadh Road Section To Be Closed From 12-4 pm By Agencies Jan 19, 2023
ISA Award Has Helped To Recognise The Role Of Nepalis In The International Platform: Dr. Ruit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75