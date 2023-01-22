Sonam Lhosar Observed By Tamang Community

Sonam Lhosar Observed By Tamang Community

Jan. 22, 2023, 4:26 p.m.

The Tamang Community across the country observed the Sonam Lhosar today by organising various programs.

The festival is taken as the commencement of the near year as per the Manju Shree calendar or Tibetan lunar calendar and today marks the beginning of year 2859. As per the Tamang tradition, today they complete the ‘year of tiger’ and enter the ‘year of hare’.

Tamang_Loshar_Jhapa-3-1024x683.jpg

The festival falls on the Magh Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the bright fortnight in the month of Magh in the lunar calendar.

There is a customary in the Taming community to the count the year with association of symbols of 12 different animals: rat, cow, tiger, hare, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, bird, dog and boar. It starts with rat and ends on boar.

According to researcher Tika Sherpa, the counting of year with the name of animals suggest that the Tamang people are worshippers of nature. Various districts in the Bagmati Province are the Tamang-majority districts and this festival is observed in such districts with much fanfare.

The Bouddhanath Area Development Area has planned various programmes today to observe the festival. Likewise, Nepal Tamang Ghedung has decided to mark the festival by organising programmes in the local Tundikhel for the next three years. Likewise, the Swoyambhu area in Kathmandu is hosting programmes on the occasion.(RSS)

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' inaugurated Sonam Lhosar's special programme which was organised at Tundikhel on Sunday.

Earlier Prime Minister Prachanda had extended wishes on the occasion of Sonam Lhosar saying Nepal's festivals have carried huge historic and scientific significance.

Prachanda_Sonam-Loshar-8-1024x775.jpg

In a message of best wishes today on the occasion of the Lhosar festival, celebrated mainly by the Tamang community from the mountain and upper hilly regions of the country, PM Prachanda viewed that all ethnic communities have their own cultures and tradition.

"Nepal's national culture is the entirety of all types of cultures. We're multi-lingual, multi-cultural and multi-religious, which is a matter of pride. It is a national asset in deed," PM Prachanda underscored.

Agencies

Black Box Of Crashed Yeti Airplane Going To France
Jan 22, 2023
China's Lunar New Year Holiday Begins
Jan 22, 2023
National Consensus On Election Of President: PM Prachanda
Jan 20, 2023
Western Allies Are Discussing To Provide Advanced Tanks For Ukraine
Jan 20, 2023
Mugling-Narayangadh Road Section To Be Closed From 12-4 pm
Jan 19, 2023

More on National

Indian Embassy Organized Run For LiFE At Pashupatinath Temple By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 6 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Organized A Music Concern To Mark The 74th Republic Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 13 minutes ago
Nepali Embassy In Dhaka Organized A Painting Exhibition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Indian External Affairs Minister Congratulated Newly Appointed Nepali Foreign Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
75th Indian Army Day Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Tribute Pays To Dor Bahadur Bishta Showing A Documentary On Him By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2023
Nepal’s Economic Frugality: From Bottled Water To Car Mobil By Shanker Man Singh Jan 22, 2023
Agros Woes By Hemang Dixit Jan 22, 2023
Black Box Of Crashed Yeti Airplane Going To France By Agencies Jan 22, 2023
China's Lunar New Year Holiday Begins By Agencies Jan 22, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75