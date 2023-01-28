International Flights Resume At TIA

The international flights that were affected for two hours this afternoon due to a server down at the Immigration Office of Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) have resumed.

Now, the international flights have taken place manually, said General Manager at TIA Premnath Thakur. “The flights are taking place in a usual way manually,” Thakur said.

Earlier today, the outgoing and incoming flights were affected due to the server being down.

At present, there are no challenges in the landing and takeoff of the aircraft. He, however, said that the airport is crowded due to some issues in the passengers’ management in the lounges.

With the resumption of the flights, Fly Dubai plane made a landing and Indigo Air flew to New Delhi of India a while ago. (RSS)