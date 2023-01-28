International Flights Resume At TIA

International Flights Resume At TIA

Jan. 28, 2023, 8:17 p.m.

The international flights that were affected for two hours this afternoon due to a server down at the Immigration Office of Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) have resumed.

Now, the international flights have taken place manually, said General Manager at TIA Premnath Thakur. “The flights are taking place in a usual way manually,” Thakur said.

Earlier today, the outgoing and incoming flights were affected due to the server being down.

At present, there are no challenges in the landing and takeoff of the aircraft. He, however, said that the airport is crowded due to some issues in the passengers’ management in the lounges.

With the resumption of the flights, Fly Dubai plane made a landing and Indigo Air flew to New Delhi of India a while ago. (RSS)

Agencies

Japan To Lower COVID-19 Classification On May 8
Jan 28, 2023
Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine As Kyiv Awaits Tanks
Jan 28, 2023
Ukrainians Press Western Allies For More Weapons
Jan 27, 2023
WHO To Decide Whether COVID-19 Remains Global Health Emergency
Jan 27, 2023
DoHM Urges People In Terai To Take Precautions Against Hazy And Smoggy Weather
Jan 26, 2023

More on News

SC Decision Annulled Home Minister Lamichhane's Post Void By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
74th Republic Day Of India Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
One Died And Scores Of Building Damage In The Bajura Earthquake By Agencies 3 days, 14 hours ago
DPM Shrestha Holds Discussion With Indian Additional Secretary Of India By Agencies 4 days, 14 hours ago
Senior Journalist Harihar Birahi Awarded By Agencies 5 days, 14 hours ago
Mugling-Narayangadh Road Section To Be Closed From 12-4 pm By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 0 Positive Cases And 5 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2023
Rabi Lamichhane Becomes Stateless By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2023
Japan To Lower COVID-19 Classification On May 8 By Agencies Jan 28, 2023
Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine As Kyiv Awaits Tanks By Agencies Jan 28, 2023
Weather Forecast: Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2023
EU’S BEEN PROJECT Promoting Hollow Brick By Keshab Poudel Jan 27, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75