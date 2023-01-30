Nepal Highly Values US Support: NC President Deuba

Visiting US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, today paid a courtesy call on Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba. Similarly, she also paid a courtesy call on

On the occasion, the two touched on various issues including the US assistance to Nepal in the areas of the promotion of bilateral relations, democracy, development and good governance. They exchanged views on further strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

NC president and former Prime Minister said the US assistance and cooperation with Nepal was highly valued.

Similarly, the visiting US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland paid a courtesy call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Bimala Rai Paudyal at her office in Singha Durbar today.

On the occasion, both sides discussed various matters of mutual interest in bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Paudyal thanked the US government for its support to Nepal during the 2015 Earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic. (RSS)