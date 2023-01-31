US Wants To Make Its Collaboration And Strong Economic Relation With Nepal: US Under-Secretary Victoria Nuland

US Wants To Make Its Collaboration And Strong Economic Relation With Nepal: US Under-Secretary Victoria Nuland

Jan. 31, 2023, 7:58 a.m.

US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, said that the US wants Nepal to take sovereign decision on the issues of its national interests.

At a press conference organized here on Monday, the US Under-Secretary, who arrived here on Sunday on a two-day Visit, shared that, mentioning that the US would welcome Nepal's friendly relations with its neigbhouring countries.

On the occasion, she informed that various issues of bilateral interests were discussed during the meeting with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli and Foreign Minister Dr Bimala Rai Poudel.

Similarly, discussions were held on the issues including next step of the implementation of MCC, transitional justice process, and building environment to increase US investment in Nepal, mentioned the US Under-Secretary Nuland.

Saying that the US has been supporting and collaborating for Nepal's education, health, agriculture, tourism and economic sectors as well as strengthening democracy, she expressed the view that she felt proud to inform about the US support in Nepal's green energy, electrification, small and middle-scale women enterprises for next five years.

She visited different cultural heritages located at Patan Durbar Square of Lalitpur on Monday.(RSS)

Agencies

Minister Bhandari Draws Attention On Chinese Envoy Opening Taklakot And Tinker Border
Jan 31, 2023
WHO Extends COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Of International Concern For Three More Months
Jan 31, 2023
China Claims COVID Cases Already At Low Levels
Jan 31, 2023
Nepal Highly Values US Support: NC President Deuba
Jan 30, 2023
Two Shilas Left For Ayodhya From Janakpurdham
Jan 30, 2023

More on National

Minister Bhandari Draws Attention On Chinese Envoy Opening Taklakot And Tinker Border By Agencies 35 minutes ago
Nepal Highly Values US Support: NC President Deuba By Agencies 22 hours, 5 minutes ago
US Under Secretary Nuland Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
International Holocaust Remembrance Day Observed In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
China To Enlist Nepal In Top Tourist Destination: Chinese Ambassador Chen By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
US Under Secretary Nuland Arrived In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago

The Latest

WHO Extends COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Of International Concern For Three More Months By Agencies Jan 31, 2023
China Claims COVID Cases Already At Low Levels By Agencies Jan 31, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Possible In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 3 Positive Cases And 2 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2023
Status Quo? By Hemang Dixit Jan 30, 2023
Two Shilas Left For Ayodhya From Janakpurdham By Agencies Jan 30, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75