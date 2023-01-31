US Wants To Make Its Collaboration And Strong Economic Relation With Nepal: US Under-Secretary Victoria Nuland

US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, said that the US wants Nepal to take sovereign decision on the issues of its national interests.

At a press conference organized here on Monday, the US Under-Secretary, who arrived here on Sunday on a two-day Visit, shared that, mentioning that the US would welcome Nepal's friendly relations with its neigbhouring countries.

On the occasion, she informed that various issues of bilateral interests were discussed during the meeting with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli and Foreign Minister Dr Bimala Rai Poudel.

Similarly, discussions were held on the issues including next step of the implementation of MCC, transitional justice process, and building environment to increase US investment in Nepal, mentioned the US Under-Secretary Nuland.

Saying that the US has been supporting and collaborating for Nepal's education, health, agriculture, tourism and economic sectors as well as strengthening democracy, she expressed the view that she felt proud to inform about the US support in Nepal's green energy, electrification, small and middle-scale women enterprises for next five years.

She visited different cultural heritages located at Patan Durbar Square of Lalitpur on Monday.(RSS)