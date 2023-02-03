Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Province 1 and Gandaki Province

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of province 1 and Gandaki province.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country
There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.
VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75