Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Province 1 and Gandaki Province

Feb. 3, 2023, 7:29 a.m.

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of province 1 and Gandaki province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

CAN Lifts Suspension Of Leg-spinner Lamichhane
Feb 03, 2023
Nepal-Belgium Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Held In Belgium
Feb 02, 2023
JICA Hands Over The Newly Constructed School Building In Devighat, Nuwakot
Feb 02, 2023
Japan Supported The Reconstruction Of Shree Sahid Jagat Prakash Jung Shah Sanskrit Secondary School
Feb 02, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 03 Positive Cases And 5 Recoveries
Feb 02, 2023

