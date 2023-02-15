Booster Vaccine Bivalent Arrives In Nepal

Booster Vaccine Bivalent Arrives In Nepal

Feb. 15, 2023, 8:12 a.m.

Three hundred forty-five thousand doses of Bivalent, the new vaccine produced by Pfizer have entered Nepal. Surendra Chaurasiya, Chief of Supply Management Division, Department of Health Services, said that the vaccine arrived at 9 am on Monday.

According to him, the vaccine received through GAVI would be stored at the Department at Teku. The Bivalent vaccine which has entered Nepal for the first time will be used as booster dose. This vaccine is considered effective against the Omicron sub-variant of the Corona Virus.

A total 1.5 million doses of the Bivalent vaccine would be provided to Nepal under the COVAX facility in four phases and accordingly the 345 thousand doses of the vaccine have been brought today. (RSS)

Agencies

Earthquake Death Toll In Turkey And Syria Tops 39,000
Feb 15, 2023
Earthquake Affected 26 Million People In Turkey And Syria
Feb 14, 2023
President Biden In State of Union Exhorts Congress: ‘Finish The Job’
Feb 09, 2023
Supporting Nepal Is A Priority For The US: USAID Administrator Samantha Power
Feb 09, 2023
Death Toll Tops 7,000 In Quake-hit Turkey And Syria
Feb 08, 2023

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02 Positive Cases And 01 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 17 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 03 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed Zero Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 0 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01Positive Cases And 03 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 03 Positive Cases And 5 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

UN Launched National Gender Equality Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2023
Scientists And Researchers Called For The Equal Participation And Leadership Of Women And Girls In Science By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2023
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Akhter Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2023
Earthquake Death Toll In Turkey And Syria Tops 39,000 By Agencies Feb 15, 2023
Weather Forecast: Fair Weather In Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2023
India Expressed Commitment To Allow Import Of Electricity From Nepal On Long-term Basis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75