Booster Vaccine Bivalent Arrives In Nepal

Three hundred forty-five thousand doses of Bivalent, the new vaccine produced by Pfizer have entered Nepal. Surendra Chaurasiya, Chief of Supply Management Division, Department of Health Services, said that the vaccine arrived at 9 am on Monday.

According to him, the vaccine received through GAVI would be stored at the Department at Teku. The Bivalent vaccine which has entered Nepal for the first time will be used as booster dose. This vaccine is considered effective against the Omicron sub-variant of the Corona Virus.

A total 1.5 million doses of the Bivalent vaccine would be provided to Nepal under the COVAX facility in four phases and accordingly the 345 thousand doses of the vaccine have been brought today. (RSS)