Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces.

Feb. 19, 2023, 7:45 a.m.

There are partly cloudy to mainly fair in Madhesh Province, Lumbinini, Karnali and Sudur Paschim proince of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1.

