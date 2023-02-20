Nepal Army Organized A Cultural Function

Nepal Army Organized A Cultural Function

Feb. 20, 2023, 7:29 a.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has attended a cultural function the Nepali Army organized on the occasion of its 260th anniversary and the Mahashivaratri festival at NA Headquarters on Sunday evening.

The ceremony was also attended by Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki and Speaker Devraj Ghimire.

Traditional music and dances reflecting provincial and ethnic religion, culture and traditions were presented on the occasion. Popular cultural dances as jhijhiya, tamangselo, kaura, jhyaure, hudke and sorathi were performed in the ceremony.

NA, the oldest non-political organization of the country, has been observing its establishment day on the Mahashivaratri. The ministers, chiefs of constitutional bodies, high level dignitaries, and chiefs and representatives of diplomatic missions were also present on the occasion. (RSS)

