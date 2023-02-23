Chinese Ambassador Song Calls On Former PM Nepal

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song, paid a courtesy call on Chairperson of CPN (Unified Socialist) and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal.

In the meeting held at the residence of Chairperson Nepal in Koteshwar, this afternoon, matters related to Nepal-China relations including various aspects of bilateral interests and diplomatic relations as well as mutual cooperation and collaboration between the two countries were discussed, according to the personal secretariat of Chair Nepal.

On the occasion, Ambassador Song expressed his happiness to join as an ambassador to Nepal and expected support from all sides during his tenure. (RSS)